Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,087.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,174.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,885.78 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

