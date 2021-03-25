Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,619 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $347,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

EA opened at $129.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

