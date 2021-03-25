Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.86.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.