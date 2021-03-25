Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

