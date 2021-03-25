Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

