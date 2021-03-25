Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,072,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,380.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

