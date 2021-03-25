Benchmark Increases AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $52.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AIR stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. AAR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

