Beetle Coin Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 65.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $527,097.18 and $325,601.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,561,550 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

