Beetle Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $494,115.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $469,991.84 and $494,115.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,462,460 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

