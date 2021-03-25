Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.64. 15,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $199.15 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

