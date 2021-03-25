Bechtle’s (BC8) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.88 ($192.79).

ETR BC8 opened at €159.80 ($188.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. Bechtle has a one year low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

