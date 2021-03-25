BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.53 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 26% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and $18,887.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000456 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

