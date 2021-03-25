BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $254.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

