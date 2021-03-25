BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

