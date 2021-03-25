BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $21,693,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $19,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

