BCJ Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

