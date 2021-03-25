BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 270.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

