BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $498.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

