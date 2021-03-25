Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

