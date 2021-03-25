Barrington Research Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $130.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of SNX opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

