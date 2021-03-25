Barr E S & Co. Purchases 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,087.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,885.78 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,167.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3,174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.