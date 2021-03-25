Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.64

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $15.84. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 32,341 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

