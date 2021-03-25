Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.64

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $15.84. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 32,341 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
