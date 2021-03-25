Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $14.15 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

