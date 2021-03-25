Barclays Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $110.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $58.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ UPST opened at $112.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.