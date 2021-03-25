Barclays PLC Sells 7,183 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 486,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

