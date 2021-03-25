Barclays PLC Sells 2,765 Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,975 shares of company stock worth $336,745. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SONA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.