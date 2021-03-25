Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,072,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,380.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 263.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

