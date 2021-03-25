Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surmodics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of 646.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

