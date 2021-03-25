Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 63.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

