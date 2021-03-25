Barclays PLC Acquires 19,921 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of TriState Capital worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.