Barclays Initiates Coverage on MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

