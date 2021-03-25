Barclays Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.97.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $133.93 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after buying an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

