Barclays Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $310.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.31.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $267.55 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $271.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $716,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

