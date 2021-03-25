Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.
Several research firms have recently commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
