Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $6.71. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 598 shares.
BKNIY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.
Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
