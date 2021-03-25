Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $3,685,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

