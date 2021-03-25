Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 576 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Cimpress worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $283,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cimpress by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

