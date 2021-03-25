Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

