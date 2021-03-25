Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.46 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Canopy Growth worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 27.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 219,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 135,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

