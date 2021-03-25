Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

