Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.97 million, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on UBA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.