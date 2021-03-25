Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRNA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

