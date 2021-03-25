Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,958,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. 2,084,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,237,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

