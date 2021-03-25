Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,237,898. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $321.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

