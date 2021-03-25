Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Announces $0.38 Annual Dividend

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.384 per share by the bank on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Banco de Chile has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCH shares. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

