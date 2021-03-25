Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.53 ($4.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products, deals in securities, and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.