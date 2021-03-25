Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,964. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

