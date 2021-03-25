Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 167,326 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167,326 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 15.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 153,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

