Baker BROS. Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP cut its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 12,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

