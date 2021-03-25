Baker BROS. Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP cut its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,074 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Replimune Group worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 13,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

